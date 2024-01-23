Manhattan's (MANH) New Dashboard Launch to Aid Retailers

Manhattan Associates MANH is constantly working to expand its mission-critical cloud solutions to help drive top-line growth. In the past six months, shares of MANH have returned 16.8% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 13.5%.



Manhattan helps its clients maximize warehouse efficiency and reach profitability through its advanced cloud-native technology and software solutions.



The company recently launched the Fulfillment Experience Insights dashboard on its Active cloud ecosystem, which provides retailers with a real-time assessment of how their omnichannel fulfillment performance acts against the industry. The dashboard aims to continuously help retail operations teams evaluate their performance against the rest of the industry, thereby improving efficiency and providing maximum satisfaction to their customers.



Previously, the company had launched the Fulfillment Insights capability for its omnichannel platform for clients to compare their performance against anonymized data from their peers and competitors.



Manhattan recently collaborated with Shopify SHOP to help retailers create a first-class unified omnichannel shopping experience. The company intends to combine its omnichannel order management solution with Shopify’s commerce platform to aid retailers in delivering unmatched customer experiences at every step of the sales journey.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manhattan Associates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manhattan Associates, Inc. Quote

MANH’s Recent Technology Developments to Expand Clientele

The company, through its diverse portfolio of customized problem-solving solutions, assists clients from different domains like food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharma, retail, wholesale and more. Currently, Manhattan has more than 1,200 customers globally, which includes some of the leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers.



MANH is continuously investing to improve and innovate cloud solutions, thereby helping its clients to deliver maximum customer satisfaction. However, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is suffering from challenges like disruption in its vertical markets that materially affect revenues and results of operations, stiff competition from software companies, dependency on mostly a single line of business and others.



The company’s recently developed Manhattan Active Point of Sale application is designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern store associates. The new features include embedded clientele capabilities to convert sales and enhance service, ultra-fast checkout and the ability to work offline without requiring an in-store server.



The company also announced the addition of enhanced Returns Management capabilities to its Manhattan Active Omni solution suite to streamline and improve the returns process and deliver a hassle-free experience for both consumers and retailers.



Previously, the company launched Unified Commerce Benchmark to provide a consistent and seamless omnichannel experience to customers shopping online, in-store, or through a mobile device.

Ongoing Partnerships to Boost Near-Term Revenues

The company’s expanding partner base is expected to drive its top-line growth. As part of expanding its partner base, MANH has collaborated with companies like Alphabet, Zebra Technologies, Veridian, Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH, NCS Partners, Accenture ACN, Deloitte and more.

Manhattan has teamed up with Cognizant to establish an improved supply chain solution that modernizes processes, reduces costs and improves risk management. The alliance aims to provide speed and flexibility to the client's supply chain without impacting ongoing operations.



The company has a longstanding collaboration with Accenture to provide complete solutions to supply chain difficulties by leveraging modern technology, data analytics and industry best practices.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANH’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $914.47 million, indicating 19.2% growth year over year.



The consensus mark for 2023 earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.