Manhattan Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

July 25, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported its second-quarter earnings and revenues that beat Street estimates.

The company reported net income of $39.62 million or $0.63 per share for the quarter, an increase from last year's profit of $30.83 million or $0.49 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, higher than $0.69 per share the prior year. It beat the average estimate of $0.72 per share polled by Thomson Reuters analysts.

Revenue increased to $231.02 million from $191.92 million previous year. It beat consensus estimate of $216.69 million.

For the full year, the company expects earnings in the range of $3.07 to $3.11 per share, compared to the consensus of earnings per share of $2.88. Revenue is expected to be between $886 million and $894 million, compared to the consensus of $862.71 million

Previously, the company expected full-year earnings of $2.85 to $2.91 per share and revenue in the range of $856 and $864.

