Manhattan prosecutors signal criminal charges likely for Trump - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

March 09, 2023 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Manhattan prosecutors have signaled to Donald Trump that he could face criminal charges relating to his alleged role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing four unnamed sources.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)

