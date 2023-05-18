News & Insights

Manhattan DA took part in conference in Epstein-related J.P. Morgan suit -court records

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

May 18, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took part in a telephone conference in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co by women who say they were abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, federal court records showed on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff instructed Bragg to provide JPMorgan with a privilege log - or a description of documents the bank was seeking that he is withholding - by Friday. Further details on the reasons for Bragg's participation were not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

