Manhattan DA took part in conference in Epstein-related J.P. Morgan suit -court records

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took part in a telephone conference in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co by women who say they were abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, federal court records showed on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff instructed Bragg to provide JPMorgan with a privilege log - or a description of documents the bank was seeking that he is withholding - by Friday. Further details on the reasons for Bragg's participation were not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

