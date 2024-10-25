Manhattan Corporation Announces Upcoming Security Consolidation

Manhattan Corporation Limited (AU:MHC) has released an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced a security consolidation involving its ordinary shares and several options, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 4, 2024. This move could potentially impact the trading dynamics of the company’s securities, drawing interest from investors keen on market strategies. The consolidation is subject to necessary approvals, which are expected to be completed before the effective date.

