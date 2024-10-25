News & Insights

Stocks

Manhattan Corporation Announces Upcoming Security Consolidation

October 25, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Manhattan Corporation Limited (AU:MHC) has released an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced a security consolidation involving its ordinary shares and several options, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 4, 2024. This move could potentially impact the trading dynamics of the company’s securities, drawing interest from investors keen on market strategies. The consolidation is subject to necessary approvals, which are expected to be completed before the effective date.

For further insights into AU:MHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MHTZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.