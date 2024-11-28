News & Insights

Manhattan Corporation Announces Unlisted Options Issuance

November 28, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

Manhattan Corporation Limited (AU:MHC) has released an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited is set to issue 400 million unlisted options with a $0.002 exercise price, expiring in November 2027. This move could attract investor interest as it provides potential future opportunities for exercising these options. Stock market enthusiasts might see this as a strategic development in the company’s financial roadmap.

