Manhattan Corporation Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Manhattan Corporation Limited announced that all eight resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing strong investor support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approvals for share placements, reflecting the company’s strategic growth ambitions. This outcome is likely to boost investor confidence and could positively impact the company’s stock performance.

