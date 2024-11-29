Manhattan Corporation Announces Director’s Major Share Acquisition

Manhattan Corporation Limited (AU:MHC) has released an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced a significant change in the securities holdings of Director Marcello Cardaci, acquiring 100 million ordinary shares via the Caperi Trust. This acquisition follows shareholder approval during the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. The move signals potential strategic shifts within the corporation, sparking interest among investors and market watchers.

