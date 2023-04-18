Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.10%, the lowest has been 5.61%, and the highest has been 15.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Bridge Capital. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOAN is 0.01%, a decrease of 68.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.35% to 2,269K shares. The put/call ratio of LOAN is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.18% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Bridge Capital is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 39.18% from its latest reported closing price of $5.13.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perritt Capital Management holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 25K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOAN by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Clear Creek Financial Management holds 45K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 57.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOAN by 99.73% over the last quarter.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS holds 38K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOAN by 46.41% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOAN by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non-banking loans (sometimes referred to as 'hard money' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

