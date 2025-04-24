Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Revenue

Manhattan Bridge Capital reports Q1 2025 net income of $1.37 million, down 7% from Q1 2024, amid lower interest income.
Quiver AI Summary
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reported a net income of approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 7.0% decline from $1,476,000, or $0.13 per share, in the same period of the previous year. This decrease is largely due to reduced interest income resulting from a decline in loans receivable, despite a slight offset from lower interest expenses. Total revenues for the quarter were about $2,274,000, down 11.6% year-over-year. The company emphasized its position in the market as it navigates current challenges, including economic uncertainty and delayed interest rate reductions, while maintaining strong relationships with borrowers and low leverage. As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity stood at approximately $43.3 million.
Potential Positives
- Despite a slight decrease in net income and total revenues compared to the previous year, the company maintained a stable net income per share, indicating resilience in financial performance.
- The company's total shareholders' equity rose to approximately $43.3 million, reflecting a solid capital position.
- The decrease in interest expense suggests improved cost management and operational efficiency.
- The CEO expressed confidence in the company's strong underwriting practices and relationships with borrowers, positioning the firm favorably to navigate market challenges.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased by $103,000, or 7.0%, compared to the same period last year, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Total revenues also fell by $299,000, or 11.6%, which may raise concerns about the company's revenue generation capacity.
- The decrease in interest income from loans is attributed to a reduction in loans receivable, highlighting potential challenges in loan origination or borrower demand.
FAQ
What was Manhattan Bridge Capital's net income for Q1 2025?
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the net income was approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share.
How did total revenues compare in Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024?
Total revenues decreased to approximately $2,274,000 in Q1 2025 from $2,573,000 in Q1 2024.
What factors affected the decrease in Manhattan Bridge Capital's revenue?
The decrease was primarily due to lower interest income from loans and a reduction in loans receivable.
What type of loans does Manhattan Bridge Capital offer?
The Company offers short-term secured loans, commonly known as "hard money" loans, to real estate investors.
How is the Company's financial position as of March 31, 2025?
As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,326,000, reflecting a stable financial position.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LOAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $LOAN stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOLTIS INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 2,649,589 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,837,963
- PINNACLE WEALTH PLANNING SERVICES, INC. removed 147,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $825,185
- MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 98,238 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $550,142
- WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 64,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $359,526
- WEALTHCARE ADVISORY PARTNERS LLC removed 37,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,603
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES, INC added 32,909 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,293
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 30,928 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,199
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq:
LOAN
) (the “Company”) announced today that its net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), compared to approximately $1,476,000, or $0.13 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $103,000, or 7.0%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income from loans, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.
Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $2,274,000 compared to approximately $2,573,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $299,000, or 11.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period over period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1,834,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $2,142,000 for the same period in 2024, and approximately $440,000 and $431,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.
As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,326,000.
Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The first quarter of 2025 began with an optimistic consensus among the real estate investor community. However, due to the delays in the reduction of interest rates and global economic uncertainty, we now sense some concerns about the likelihood of an immediate recovery of the real estate market. Again, thanks to our low leverage, strict underwriting, and strong relationships with our borrowers, we believe that we remain well-positioned to navigate these challenges.”
About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website:
https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com
.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that it remains well-positioned to navigate market challenges, it is using forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to refinance our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Assets
March 31, 2025
(unaudited)
December 31, 2024
(audited)
Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees
$
63,672,278
$
65,405,731
Interest and other fees receivable on loans
1,618,826
1,521,033
Cash
201,363
178,012
Cash – restricted
21,769
23,750
Other assets
119,642
62,080
Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net
140,836
154,039
Deferred financing costs, net
12,706
16,171
Total assets
$
65,787,420
$
67,360,816
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Line of credit
$
14,825,735
$
16,427,874
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of
$78,214 and $96,985, respectively)
5,921,786
5,903,015
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
194,801
232,236
Operating lease liability
153,571
167,119
Loan holdback
50,000
50,000
Dividends payable
1,315,445
1,315,445
Total liabilities
22,461,338
24,095,689
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding
---
---
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares
authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding
11,757
11,757
Additional paid-in capital
45,565,207
45,561,941
Less: Treasury stock, at cost – 318,407 shares
(1,070,406)
(1,070,406)
Accumulated deficit
(1,180,476)
(1,238,165)
Total stockholders’ equity
43,326,082
43,265,127
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
65,787,420
$
67,360,816
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Revenue:
Interest income from loans
$1,833,914
$2,142,487
Origination fees
439,799
430,591
Total revenue
2,273,713
2,573,078
Operating costs and expenses:
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
451,365
690,589
Referral fees
144
500
General and administrative expenses
453,570
410,278
Total operating costs and expenses
905,079
1,101,367
Income from operations
1,368,634
1,471,711
Other income
4,500
4,500
Net income
$1,373,134
$1,476,211
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:
--Basic
$0.12
$0.13
--Diluted
$0.12
$0.13
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
--Basic
11,438,651
11,438,673
--Diluted
11,438,651
11,438,673
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
Common Shares
Additional
Paid-in
Capital
Treasury Stock
Accumulated
Deficit
Totals
Shares
Amount
Shares
Cost
Balance, January 1, 2025
11,757,058
$
11,757
$
45,561,941
318,407
$
(1,070,406
)
$
(1,238,165
)
$
43,265,127
Non-cash compensation
3,266
3,266
Dividends declared and payable
(1,315,445)
(1,315,445)
Net income
.
1,373,134
1,373,134
Balance, March 31, 2025
11,757,058
$
11,757
$
45,565,207
318,407
$
(1,070,406
)
$
(1,180,476
)
$
43,326,082
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Common Shares
Additional
Paid-in
Capital
Treasury Stock
Accumulated
Deficit
Totals
Shares
Amount
Shares
Cost
Balance, January 1, 2024
11,757,058
$
11,757
$
45,548,876
316,407
$
(1,060,606
)
$
(1,567,321
)
$
42,932,706
Non-cash compensation
3,266
3,266
Purchase of treasury shares
2,000
(9,800)
(9,800)
Dividends declared and payable
(1,315,445)
Net income
.
1,476,211
1,476,211
Balance, March 31, 2024
11,757,058
$
11,757
$
45,552,142
318,407
$
(1,070,406
)
$
(1,406,555
)
$
43,086,938
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Three Months
Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
1,373,134
$
1,476,211
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities -
Amortization of deferred financing costs
22,237
21,954
Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability
(345)
121
Depreciation
1,390
1,055
Non-cash compensation expense
3,266
3,266
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Interest and other fees receivable on loans
(110,915)
(231,202)
Other assets
(58,952)
(35,153)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(37,435)
(31,600)
Deferred origination and other fees
(11,437)
(63,996)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,180,943
1,140,656
Cash flows from investing activities:
Issuance of short-term loans
(10,940,040)
(9,538,000)
Collections received from loans
12,698,051
10,102,525
Net cash provided by investing activities
1,758,011
564,525
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of line of credit, net
(1,602,139)
(1,701,661)
Dividend paid
(1,315,445)
(1,287,073)
Purchase of treasury shares
---
(9,800
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,917,584)
(2,998,534)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
21,370
(1,293,353)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
(1)
201,762
1,691,995
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
(2)
$
223,132
$
398,642
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
437,993
$
667,488
Cash paid during the period for operating leases
$
15,991
$
16,370
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:
Dividend declared and payable
$
1,315,445
$
1,315,445
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:
Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable
$
13,122
$
112,271
(1)
At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.
(2)
At March 31, 2025 and 2024, cash and restricted cash included $21,769 and $311,545, respectively, of restricted cash.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.