Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Revenue

April 24, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

Manhattan Bridge Capital reports Q1 2025 net income of $1.37 million, down 7% from Q1 2024, amid lower interest income.

Quiver AI Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reported a net income of approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 7.0% decline from $1,476,000, or $0.13 per share, in the same period of the previous year. This decrease is largely due to reduced interest income resulting from a decline in loans receivable, despite a slight offset from lower interest expenses. Total revenues for the quarter were about $2,274,000, down 11.6% year-over-year. The company emphasized its position in the market as it navigates current challenges, including economic uncertainty and delayed interest rate reductions, while maintaining strong relationships with borrowers and low leverage. As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity stood at approximately $43.3 million.

Potential Positives

  • Despite a slight decrease in net income and total revenues compared to the previous year, the company maintained a stable net income per share, indicating resilience in financial performance.
  • The company's total shareholders' equity rose to approximately $43.3 million, reflecting a solid capital position.
  • The decrease in interest expense suggests improved cost management and operational efficiency.
  • The CEO expressed confidence in the company's strong underwriting practices and relationships with borrowers, positioning the firm favorably to navigate market challenges.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by $103,000, or 7.0%, compared to the same period last year, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Total revenues also fell by $299,000, or 11.6%, which may raise concerns about the company's revenue generation capacity.
  • The decrease in interest income from loans is attributed to a reduction in loans receivable, highlighting potential challenges in loan origination or borrower demand.

FAQ

What was Manhattan Bridge Capital's net income for Q1 2025?

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the net income was approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share.

How did total revenues compare in Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024?

Total revenues decreased to approximately $2,274,000 in Q1 2025 from $2,573,000 in Q1 2024.

What factors affected the decrease in Manhattan Bridge Capital's revenue?

The decrease was primarily due to lower interest income from loans and a reduction in loans receivable.

What type of loans does Manhattan Bridge Capital offer?

The Company offers short-term secured loans, commonly known as "hard money" loans, to real estate investors.

How is the Company's financial position as of March 31, 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,326,000, reflecting a stable financial position.

$LOAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $LOAN stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq:


LOAN


) (the “Company”) announced today that its net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), compared to approximately $1,476,000, or $0.13 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $103,000, or 7.0%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income from loans, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.



Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $2,274,000 compared to approximately $2,573,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $299,000, or 11.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period over period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1,834,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $2,142,000 for the same period in 2024, and approximately $440,000 and $431,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.



As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,326,000.



Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The first quarter of 2025 began with an optimistic consensus among the real estate investor community. However, due to the delays in the reduction of interest rates and global economic uncertainty, we now sense some concerns about the likelihood of an immediate recovery of the real estate market. Again, thanks to our low leverage, strict underwriting, and strong relationships with our borrowers, we believe that we remain well-positioned to navigate these challenges.”




About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.



Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website:



https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com



.




Forward Looking Statements



This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that it remains well-positioned to navigate market challenges, it is using forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to refinance our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.























































































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








Assets


March 31, 2025





(unaudited)



December 31, 2024





(audited)

Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees
$
63,672,278

$
65,405,731

Interest and other fees receivable on loans

1,618,826


1,521,033

Cash

201,363


178,012

Cash – restricted

21,769


23,750

Other assets

119,642


62,080

Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net

140,836


154,039

Deferred financing costs, net

12,706


16,171

Total assets
$
65,787,420

$
67,360,816



















































































































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities:



Line of credit
$
14,825,735

$
16,427,874

Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of


$78,214 and $96,985, respectively)





5,921,786






5,903,015

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

194,801


232,236

Operating lease liability

153,571


167,119

Loan holdback

50,000


50,000

Dividends payable

1,315,445


1,315,445

Total liabilities

22,461,338


24,095,689





Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders’ equity:



Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares


authorized; none issued and outstanding



---




---

Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares


authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding



11,757




11,757

Additional paid-in capital

45,565,207


45,561,941

Less: Treasury stock, at cost – 318,407 shares

(1,070,406)


(1,070,406)

Accumulated deficit

(1,180,476)


(1,238,165)

Total stockholders’ equity

43,326,082


43,265,127

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity




$




65,787,420





$




67,360,816




























































































































































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS






(unaudited)




Three Months




Ended March 31,



2025

2024

Revenue:


Interest income from loans
$1,833,914
$2,142,487

Origination fees

439,799

430,591

Total revenue

2,273,713

2,573,078





Operating costs and expenses:


Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs

451,365

690,589

Referral fees

144

500

General and administrative expenses

453,570

410,278

Total operating costs and expenses

905,079

1,101,367




Income from operations

1,368,634

1,471,711

Other income

4,500

4,500

Net income
$1,373,134
$1,476,211




Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:


--Basic
$0.12
$0.13

--Diluted
$0.12
$0.13




Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:


--Basic

11,438,651

11,438,673

--Diluted

11,438,651

11,438,673


















































































































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY




(unaudited)




FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025




Common Shares


Additional


Paid-in






Capital


Treasury Stock


Accumulated


Deficit


Totals










Shares


Amount



Shares


Cost



Balance, January 1, 2025

11,757,058

$


11,757

$


45,561,941

318,407

$


(1,070,406


)

$


(1,238,165


)

$


43,265,127

Non-cash compensation


3,266




3,266

Dividends declared and payable






(1,315,445)


(1,315,445)

Net income

.






1,373,134



1,373,134


Balance, March 31, 2025


11,757,058


$




11,757


$




45,565,207


318,407


$




(1,070,406




)


$




(1,180,476




)


$




43,326,082





































































































FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024




Common Shares


Additional


Paid-in






Capital


Treasury Stock


Accumulated


Deficit


Totals










Shares


Amount



Shares


Cost



Balance, January 1, 2024

11,757,058

$


11,757

$


45,548,876

316,407

$


(1,060,606


)

$


(1,567,321


)

$


42,932,706

Non-cash compensation


3,266



3,266

Purchase of treasury shares



2,000
(9,800)

(9,800)

Dividends declared and payable






(1,315,445)


Net income

.






1,476,211


1,476,211


Balance, March 31, 2024


11,757,058


$




11,757


$




45,552,142


318,407


$




(1,070,406




)


$




(1,406,555




)


$




43,086,938















































































































































































































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(unaudited)




Three Months




Ended March 31,




2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income
$
1,373,134
$
1,476,211

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by


operating activities -


Amortization of deferred financing costs

22,237

21,954

Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability

(345)

121

Depreciation

1,390

1,055

Non-cash compensation expense

3,266

3,266

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Interest and other fees receivable on loans

(110,915)

(231,202)

Other assets

(58,952)

(35,153)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(37,435)

(31,600)

Deferred origination and other fees

(11,437)

(63,996)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,180,943

1,140,656




Cash flows from investing activities:


Issuance of short-term loans

(10,940,040)

(9,538,000)

Collections received from loans

12,698,051

10,102,525

Net cash provided by investing activities

1,758,011

564,525




Cash flows from financing activities:


Repayment of line of credit, net

(1,602,139)

(1,701,661)

Dividend paid

(1,315,445)

(1,287,073)

Purchase of treasury shares

---

(9,800

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,917,584)

(2,998,534)




Net increase (decrease) in cash

21,370

(1,293,353)

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period

(1)

201,762

1,691,995

Cash and restricted cash, end of period

(2)
$
223,132
$
398,642




























































Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:


Cash paid during the period for interest
$
437,993
$
667,488

Cash paid during the period for operating leases
$
15,991
$
16,370




Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:


Dividend declared and payable
$
1,315,445
$
1,315,445




Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:


Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable
$
13,122
$
112,271





(1)

At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.



(2)

At March 31, 2025 and 2024, cash and restricted cash included $21,769 and $311,545, respectively, of restricted cash.










SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.



 



