Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Revenue

Manhattan Bridge Capital reports Q1 2025 net income of $1.37 million, down 7% from Q1 2024, amid lower interest income.

Quiver AI Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reported a net income of approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 7.0% decline from $1,476,000, or $0.13 per share, in the same period of the previous year. This decrease is largely due to reduced interest income resulting from a decline in loans receivable, despite a slight offset from lower interest expenses. Total revenues for the quarter were about $2,274,000, down 11.6% year-over-year. The company emphasized its position in the market as it navigates current challenges, including economic uncertainty and delayed interest rate reductions, while maintaining strong relationships with borrowers and low leverage. As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity stood at approximately $43.3 million.

Potential Positives

Despite a slight decrease in net income and total revenues compared to the previous year, the company maintained a stable net income per share, indicating resilience in financial performance.

The company's total shareholders' equity rose to approximately $43.3 million, reflecting a solid capital position.

The decrease in interest expense suggests improved cost management and operational efficiency.

The CEO expressed confidence in the company's strong underwriting practices and relationships with borrowers, positioning the firm favorably to navigate market challenges.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by $103,000, or 7.0%, compared to the same period last year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Total revenues also fell by $299,000, or 11.6%, which may raise concerns about the company's revenue generation capacity.

The decrease in interest income from loans is attributed to a reduction in loans receivable, highlighting potential challenges in loan origination or borrower demand.

FAQ

What was Manhattan Bridge Capital's net income for Q1 2025?

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the net income was approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share.

How did total revenues compare in Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024?

Total revenues decreased to approximately $2,274,000 in Q1 2025 from $2,573,000 in Q1 2024.

What factors affected the decrease in Manhattan Bridge Capital's revenue?

The decrease was primarily due to lower interest income from loans and a reduction in loans receivable.

What type of loans does Manhattan Bridge Capital offer?

The Company offers short-term secured loans, commonly known as "hard money" loans, to real estate investors.

How is the Company's financial position as of March 31, 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,326,000, reflecting a stable financial position.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LOAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $LOAN stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq:





LOAN





) (the “Company”) announced today that its net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), compared to approximately $1,476,000, or $0.13 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $103,000, or 7.0%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income from loans, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.





Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $2,274,000 compared to approximately $2,573,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $299,000, or 11.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period over period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1,834,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $2,142,000 for the same period in 2024, and approximately $440,000 and $431,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.





As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,326,000.





Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The first quarter of 2025 began with an optimistic consensus among the real estate investor community. However, due to the delays in the reduction of interest rates and global economic uncertainty, we now sense some concerns about the likelihood of an immediate recovery of the real estate market. Again, thanks to our low leverage, strict underwriting, and strong relationships with our borrowers, we believe that we remain well-positioned to navigate these challenges.”







About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.







Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website:







https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com







.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that it remains well-positioned to navigate market challenges, it is using forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to refinance our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



















MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





































Assets











March 31, 2025











(unaudited)















December 31, 2024











(audited)















Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees





$





63,672,278









$





65,405,731









Interest and other fees receivable on loans









1,618,826













1,521,033









Cash

















201,363













178,012









Cash – restricted









21,769













23,750









Other assets









119,642













62,080









Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net









140,836













154,039









Deferred financing costs, net









12,706













16,171









Total assets





$





65,787,420









$





67,360,816























Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity











Liabilities:





















Line of credit





$





14,825,735









$





16,427,874









Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of





$78,214 and $96,985, respectively)

















5,921,786





















5,903,015









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









194,801













232,236









Operating lease liability









153,571













167,119









Loan holdback









50,000













50,000









Dividends payable









1,315,445













1,315,445









Total liabilities









22,461,338













24,095,689

















Commitments and contingencies









































Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares





authorized; none issued and outstanding













---

















---









Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares





authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding













11,757

















11,757









Additional paid-in capital









45,565,207













45,561,941









Less: Treasury stock, at cost – 318,407 shares









(1,070,406)













(1,070,406)









Accumulated deficit









(1,180,476)













(1,238,165)









Total stockholders’ equity









43,326,082













43,265,127









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity













$













65,787,420

















$













67,360,816



































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(unaudited)

























Three Months









Ended March 31,



















2025









2024









Revenue:

















Interest income from loans





$1,833,914





$2,142,487









Origination fees









439,799









430,591









Total revenue









2,273,713









2,573,078

















Operating costs and expenses:

















Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs









451,365









690,589









Referral fees









144









500









General and administrative expenses









453,570









410,278









Total operating costs and expenses









905,079









1,101,367

























Income from operations









1,368,634









1,471,711









Other income









4,500









4,500









Net income





$1,373,134





$1,476,211

























Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:

















--Basic





$0.12





$0.13









--Diluted





$0.12





$0.13

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















--Basic









11,438,651









11,438,673









--Diluted









11,438,651









11,438,673



































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









(unaudited)





























FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025



















Common Shares













Additional





Paid-in













Capital













Treasury Stock













Accumulated





Deficit













Totals

















































Shares













Amount

















Shares













Cost























Balance, January 1, 2025









11,757,058









$





11,757









$





45,561,941









318,407









$





(1,070,406





)









$





(1,238,165





)









$





43,265,127















Non-cash compensation













3,266





















3,266













Dividends declared and payable





























(1,315,445)













(1,315,445)













Net income







.





























1,373,134

















1,373,134

















Balance, March 31, 2025











11,757,058













$









11,757













$









45,565,207













318,407













$









(1,070,406









)













$









(1,180,476









)













$









43,326,082































FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024



















Common Shares













Additional





Paid-in













Capital













Treasury Stock













Accumulated





Deficit













Totals

















































Shares













Amount

















Shares













Cost























Balance, January 1, 2024









11,757,058









$





11,757









$





45,548,876









316,407









$





(1,060,606





)









$





(1,567,321





)









$





42,932,706











Non-cash compensation













3,266

















3,266









Purchase of treasury shares

















2,000





(9,800)









(9,800)









Dividends declared and payable





























(1,315,445)

















Net income







.





























1,476,211













1,476,211













Balance, March 31, 2024











11,757,058













$









11,757













$









45,552,142













318,407













$









(1,070,406









)













$









(1,406,555









)













$









43,086,938































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(unaudited)

























Three Months









Ended March 31,





















2025













2024











Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income





$





1,373,134





$





1,476,211









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities -

















Amortization of deferred financing costs









22,237









21,954









Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability









(345)









121









Depreciation









1,390









1,055









Non-cash compensation expense









3,266









3,266









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Interest and other fees receivable on loans









(110,915)









(231,202)









Other assets









(58,952)









(35,153)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(37,435)









(31,600)









Deferred origination and other fees









(11,437)









(63,996)









Net cash provided by operating activities









1,180,943









1,140,656

























Cash flows from investing activities:

















Issuance of short-term loans









(10,940,040)









(9,538,000)









Collections received from loans









12,698,051









10,102,525









Net cash provided by investing activities









1,758,011









564,525

























Cash flows from financing activities:

















Repayment of line of credit, net









(1,602,139)









(1,701,661)









Dividend paid









(1,315,445)









(1,287,073)









Purchase of treasury shares









---









(9,800









Net cash used in financing activities









(2,917,584)









(2,998,534)

























Net increase (decrease) in cash









21,370









(1,293,353)









Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



(1)











201,762









1,691,995









Cash and restricted cash, end of period



(2)







$





223,132





$





398,642





















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

















Cash paid during the period for interest





$





437,993





$





667,488









Cash paid during the period for operating leases





$





15,991





$





16,370

























Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:

















Dividend declared and payable





$





1,315,445





$





1,315,445

























Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:

















Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable





$





13,122





$





112,271















(1)



At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.







(2)



At March 31, 2025 and 2024, cash and restricted cash included $21,769 and $311,545, respectively, of restricted cash.



















SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.