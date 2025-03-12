News & Insights

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports 2024 Net Income of $5.59 Million, Marking a 2.1% Increase Year-Over-Year

March 12, 2025

Manhattan Bridge Capital reported a slight increase in net income for 2024 despite a decrease in total revenue.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reported a net income of approximately $5,591,000, or $0.49 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2024, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year's net income of $5,476,000, or $0.48 per share. This growth is primarily due to reduced interest expenses, though total revenue decreased by 1.1% to around $9,689,000, attributed to lower loan receivables and origination fees amid a challenging real estate lending environment. The company's operating costs fell by 5.5%, largely due to decreased interest expenses related to their credit line. By the year-end, total shareholders' equity rose to approximately $43.27 million. CEO Assaf Ran noted the difficulties faced in 2024 but expressed confidence in the company's ability to adapt and succeed moving forward.

Potential Positives

  • Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reported a net income increase of 2.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting financial stability despite a challenging market environment.
  • Total shareholders' equity increased to approximately $43.27 million, indicating a solid financial foundation and growth in company value.
  • The company successfully reduced total operating costs by 5.5%, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.
  • Interest income from loans grew to approximately $8.05 million, showcasing the company's ability to maintain and even enhance revenue streams from its core business despite market challenges.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a slight increase in net income, total revenue decreased by 1.1%, signaling potential weakness in the company's loan origination activities.
  • The company highlighted a "slowdown in new loan originations," which could indicate a challenging market environment and reduced demand for their services.
  • The remaining accumulated deficit of $1,238,165 suggests ongoing financial challenges, despite improvements in some areas.

FAQ

What was Manhattan Bridge Capital's net income for 2024?

Manhattan Bridge Capital reported a net income of approximately $5,591,000 or $0.49 per share for 2024.

How did revenue change from 2023 to 2024?

Total revenue slightly decreased from approximately $9,796,000 in 2023 to $9,689,000 in 2024.

What caused the increase in net income in 2024?

The increase in net income was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense.

What type of loans does Manhattan Bridge Capital offer?

The company offers short-term secured loans, often referred to as "hard money" loans, to real estate investors.

How did operating costs change in 2024?

Total operating costs decreased to approximately $4,115,000 in 2024, down from $4,353,000 in 2023.

Full Release



GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq:


LOAN


) (the “Company”) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $5,591,000, or $0.49 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $5,476,000, or $0.48 per share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $115,000, or 2.1%. This increase is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in origination fees.



Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $9,689,000, compared to approximately $9,796,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $107,000, or 1.1%. The decrease in revenue was due to a reduction in loans receivable, period over period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations, partially offset by higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. In 2024, approximately $8,047,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured, real estate loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $7,976,000 in 2023, and approximately $1,642,000 represents origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,820,000 in 2023. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.



Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $4,115,000, compared to approximately $4,353,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $238,000, or 5.5%. The decrease in operating costs and expenses was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a reduction in amounts borrowed relating to the use of the Company’s credit line, and a reduction in the special bonus to its officers.



As of December 31, 2024, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,265,000, compared to approximately $42,933,000 as of December 31, 2023.



Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “2024 was a risky and ultra challenging year for real estate lenders. The lingering high-interest rate environment weighs down on real estate investors' (our borrowers’) liquidity and profitability. Furthermore, the difference in interest rates between hard money lenders and conventional banks is not always significant enough to make refinancing a viable exit strategy for our loans.”



“During 2024, our underwriting and operational policies were tested like never before ­ and we passed. I hope for continuous passing and a smooth 2025,” added Mr. Ran.




About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.



Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website:



https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com



.























































































































































































































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31, 2024 and 2023




2024





2023


Assets



Loans receivable
$  65,974,265

$  73,048,403

Interest and other fees receivable on loans
1,521,033

1,395,905

Cash
178,012

104,222

Cash - restricted
23,750

1,587,773

Other assets
62,080

63,636

Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net
154,039

207,364

Deferred financing costs, net
16,171

27,583

Total assets
$  67,929,350

$  76,434,886






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Liabilities:



Line of credit
$  16,427,874

$  25,152,338

Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $96,985 and $172,069, respectively)
5,903,015

5,827,931

Deferred origination fees
568,534

719,019

Accounts payable and accrued expenses
232,236

295,292

Operating lease liability
167,119

220,527

Loan holdback
50,000

---

Dividends payable
1,315,445

1,287,073

Total liabilities
24,664,223

33,502,180





Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:



Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
---

---

Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 and 11,440,651 outstanding, respectively
11,757

11,757

Additional paid-in capital
45,561,941

45,548,876

Less: Treasury stock, at cost - 318,407 and 316,407 shares
(1,070,406)

(1,060,606)

Accumulated deficit
(1,238,165)

(1,567,321)

Total stockholders' equity
43,265,127

42,932,706





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$  67,929,350

$  76,434,886




























































































































































































































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023





2024





2023

Revenue:



Interest income from loans
$ 8,046,560


$ 7,976,232

Origination fees

1,642,081



1,820,024

Total Revenue

9,688,641



9,796,256

Operating costs and expenses:



Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs

2,337,032



2,525,935

Referral fees

1,847



2,153

General and administrative expenses

1,776,176



1,825,227

Total operating costs and expenses

4,115,055



4,353,315





Income from operations

5,573,586



5,442,941

Other income

18,000



33,880

Income before income tax expense

5,591,586



5,476,821

Income tax expense

(650
)


(650
)

Net income
$ 5,590,936


$ 5,476,171





Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:



--Basic
$0.49


$0.48

--Diluted
$0.49


$0.48





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



--Basic

11,438,656



11,469,741

--Diluted

11,438,656



11,469,741




























































































































































































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY




FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023




Common Stock


Additional Paid-in






Capital


Treasury Stock


Accumulated Deficit


Totals




Shares


Amount



Shares


Cost



Balance, January 1, 2023

11,757,058

$


11,757

$


45,535,811

262,113

$


(798,939

)

$


(1,885,056

)

$


42,863,573

Purchase of treasury shares



54,294
(261,667
)

(261,667
)

Non-cash compensation


13,065



13,065

Dividends paid





(3,871,363
)
(3,871,363
)

Dividends declared and payable





(1,287,073
)
(1,287,073
)

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023

__________

__________

__________

__________

__________


5,476,171


5,476,171


Balance, December 31, 2023

11,757,058

11,757

45,548,876

316,407

(1,060,606

)

(1,567,321

)

42,932,706

Purchase of treasury shares



2,000
(9,800
)

(9,800
)

Non-cash compensation


13,065



13,065

Dividends paid





(3,946,335
)
(3,946,335
)

Dividends declared and payable





(1,315,445
)
(1,315,445
)

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024

__________

__________

__________

__________

__________


5,590,936


5,590,936


Balance, December 31, 2024


11,757,058


$




11,757


$




45,561,941


318,407


$




(1,070,406


)


$




(1,238,165


)


$




43,265,127


























































































































































































































































































































































































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023





2024





2023

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income
$
5,590,936


$
5,476,171

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -



Amortization of deferred financing costs

88,664



93,403

Depreciation

4,870



4,057

Non-cash compensation expense

13,065



13,065

Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability

(84
)


1,900

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Interest and other fees receivable on loans

(552,755
)


(245,868
)

Other assets

705



(3,042
)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(63,057
)


5,424

Deferred origination fees

(150,485
)


49,891

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,931,859



5,395,001





Cash flows from investing activities:



Issuance of short-term loans

(41,538,217
)


(56,087,911
)

Collections received from loans

49,089,982



57,736,436

Purchase of fixed assets

(4,018
)


(5,085
)

Net cash provided by investing activities

7,547,747



1,643,440





Cash flows from financing activities:



(Repayment of) proceeds from line of credit, net

(8,724,464
)


158,104

Dividends paid

(5,233,408
)


(5,308,231
)

Purchase of treasury shares

(9,800
)


(261,667
)

Deferred financing costs incurred

(2,167
)


(38,192
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(13,969,839
)


(5,449,986
)





Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash

(1,490,233
)


1,588,455

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year*

1,691,995



103,540

Cash and restricted cash, end of year*
$
201,762


$
1,691,995





Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:



Cash paid during the period for taxes
$
650


$
650

Cash paid during the period for interest
$
2,323,520


$
2,423,838

Cash paid during the period for operating leases
$
63,084


$
64,055





Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:


Dividend declared and payable




$




1,315,445






$




1,287,073

Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable
$
50,000


$
---





Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:



Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable
$
427,627


$
213,465




* At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.



 



