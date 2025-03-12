Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports 2024 Net Income of $5.59 Million, Marking a 2.1% Increase Year-Over-Year

Manhattan Bridge Capital reported a slight increase in net income for 2024 despite a decrease in total revenue.

Quiver AI Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reported a net income of approximately $5,591,000, or $0.49 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2024, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year's net income of $5,476,000, or $0.48 per share. This growth is primarily due to reduced interest expenses, though total revenue decreased by 1.1% to around $9,689,000, attributed to lower loan receivables and origination fees amid a challenging real estate lending environment. The company's operating costs fell by 5.5%, largely due to decreased interest expenses related to their credit line. By the year-end, total shareholders' equity rose to approximately $43.27 million. CEO Assaf Ran noted the difficulties faced in 2024 but expressed confidence in the company's ability to adapt and succeed moving forward.

Potential Positives

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reported a net income increase of 2.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting financial stability despite a challenging market environment.

Total shareholders' equity increased to approximately $43.27 million, indicating a solid financial foundation and growth in company value.

The company successfully reduced total operating costs by 5.5%, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.

Interest income from loans grew to approximately $8.05 million, showcasing the company's ability to maintain and even enhance revenue streams from its core business despite market challenges.

Potential Negatives

Despite a slight increase in net income, total revenue decreased by 1.1%, signaling potential weakness in the company's loan origination activities.

The company highlighted a "slowdown in new loan originations," which could indicate a challenging market environment and reduced demand for their services.

The remaining accumulated deficit of $1,238,165 suggests ongoing financial challenges, despite improvements in some areas.

FAQ

What was Manhattan Bridge Capital's net income for 2024?

Manhattan Bridge Capital reported a net income of approximately $5,591,000 or $0.49 per share for 2024.

How did revenue change from 2023 to 2024?

Total revenue slightly decreased from approximately $9,796,000 in 2023 to $9,689,000 in 2024.

What caused the increase in net income in 2024?

The increase in net income was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense.

What type of loans does Manhattan Bridge Capital offer?

The company offers short-term secured loans, often referred to as "hard money" loans, to real estate investors.

How did operating costs change in 2024?

Total operating costs decreased to approximately $4,115,000 in 2024, down from $4,353,000 in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LOAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LOAN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq:





LOAN





) (the “Company”) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $5,591,000, or $0.49 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $5,476,000, or $0.48 per share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $115,000, or 2.1%. This increase is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in origination fees.





Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $9,689,000, compared to approximately $9,796,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $107,000, or 1.1%. The decrease in revenue was due to a reduction in loans receivable, period over period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations, partially offset by higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. In 2024, approximately $8,047,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured, real estate loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $7,976,000 in 2023, and approximately $1,642,000 represents origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,820,000 in 2023. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.





Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $4,115,000, compared to approximately $4,353,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $238,000, or 5.5%. The decrease in operating costs and expenses was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a reduction in amounts borrowed relating to the use of the Company’s credit line, and a reduction in the special bonus to its officers.





As of December 31, 2024, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,265,000, compared to approximately $42,933,000 as of December 31, 2023.





Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “2024 was a risky and ultra challenging year for real estate lenders. The lingering high-interest rate environment weighs down on real estate investors' (our borrowers’) liquidity and profitability. Furthermore, the difference in interest rates between hard money lenders and conventional banks is not always significant enough to make refinancing a viable exit strategy for our loans.”





“During 2024, our underwriting and operational policies were tested like never before ­ and we passed. I hope for continuous passing and a smooth 2025,” added Mr. Ran.







About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.







Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website:







https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com







.



















MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









December 31, 2024 and 2023



























2024





















2023















Assets























Loans receivable





$ 65,974,265









$ 73,048,403









Interest and other fees receivable on loans





1,521,033









1,395,905









Cash





178,012









104,222









Cash - restricted





23,750









1,587,773









Other assets





62,080









63,636









Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net





154,039









207,364









Deferred financing costs, net





16,171









27,583









Total assets





$ 67,929,350









$ 76,434,886































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Liabilities:





















Line of credit





$ 16,427,874









$ 25,152,338









Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $96,985 and $172,069, respectively)





5,903,015









5,827,931









Deferred origination fees





568,534









719,019









Accounts payable and accrued expenses





232,236









295,292









Operating lease liability





167,119









220,527









Loan holdback





50,000









---









Dividends payable





1,315,445









1,287,073









Total liabilities





24,664,223









33,502,180





























Commitments and contingencies









































Stockholders' equity:





















Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued





---









---









Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 and 11,440,651 outstanding, respectively





11,757









11,757









Additional paid-in capital





45,561,941









45,548,876









Less: Treasury stock, at cost - 318,407 and 316,407 shares





(1,070,406)









(1,060,606)









Accumulated deficit





(1,238,165)









(1,567,321)









Total stockholders' equity





43,265,127









42,932,706





























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 67,929,350









$ 76,434,886











































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023



































2024





























2023





















Revenue:





















Interest income from loans





$ 8,046,560













$ 7,976,232













Origination fees









1,642,081

















1,820,024













Total Revenue









9,688,641

















9,796,256













Operating costs and expenses:





















Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs









2,337,032

















2,525,935













Referral fees









1,847

















2,153













General and administrative expenses









1,776,176

















1,825,227













Total operating costs and expenses









4,115,055

















4,353,315

































Income from operations









5,573,586

















5,442,941













Other income









18,000

















33,880













Income before income tax expense









5,591,586

















5,476,821













Income tax expense









(650





)













(650





)









Net income





$ 5,590,936













$ 5,476,171

































Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:





















--Basic





$0.49













$0.48













--Diluted









$0.49













$0.48

































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding





















--Basic









11,438,656

















11,469,741













--Diluted









11,438,656

















11,469,741



























MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023



































Common Stock













Additional Paid-in













Capital













Treasury Stock













Accumulated Deficit













Totals





















Shares













Amount

















Shares













Cost























Balance, January 1, 2023









11,757,058









$





11,757









$





45,535,811









262,113









$





(798,939









)









$





(1,885,056









)









$





42,863,573















Purchase of treasury shares

















54,294





(261,667





)









(261,667





)









Non-cash compensation













13,065

















13,065













Dividends paid

























(3,871,363





)





(3,871,363





)









Dividends declared and payable

























(1,287,073





)





(1,287,073





)









Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023







__________









__________









__________









__________









__________













5,476,171













5,476,171

















Balance, December 31, 2023









11,757,058









11,757









45,548,876









316,407









(1,060,606









)









(1,567,321









)









42,932,706















Purchase of treasury shares

















2,000





(9,800





)









(9,800





)









Non-cash compensation













13,065

















13,065













Dividends paid

























(3,946,335





)





(3,946,335





)









Dividends declared and payable

























(1,315,445





)





(1,315,445





)









Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024







__________









__________









__________









__________









__________













5,590,936













5,590,936

















Balance, December 31, 2024











11,757,058













$









11,757













$









45,561,941













318,407













$









(1,070,406













)













$









(1,238,165













)













$









43,265,127































MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023



































2024

























2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:





































Net income





$





5,590,936













$





5,476,171













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -





















Amortization of deferred financing costs









88,664

















93,403













Depreciation









4,870

















4,057













Non-cash compensation expense









13,065

















13,065













Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability









(84





)













1,900













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Interest and other fees receivable on loans









(552,755





)













(245,868





)









Other assets









705

















(3,042





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(63,057





)













5,424













Deferred origination fees









(150,485





)













49,891













Net cash provided by operating activities









4,931,859

















5,395,001

































Cash flows from investing activities:





















Issuance of short-term loans









(41,538,217





)













(56,087,911





)









Collections received from loans









49,089,982

















57,736,436













Purchase of fixed assets









(4,018





)













(5,085





)









Net cash provided by investing activities









7,547,747

















1,643,440





















Cash flows from financing activities:





















(Repayment of) proceeds from line of credit, net









(8,724,464





)













158,104













Dividends paid









(5,233,408





)













(5,308,231





)









Purchase of treasury shares









(9,800





)













(261,667





)









Deferred financing costs incurred









(2,167





)













(38,192





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(13,969,839





)













(5,449,986





)





























Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash









(1,490,233





)













1,588,455













Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year*









1,691,995

















103,540













Cash and restricted cash, end of year*





$





201,762













$





1,691,995

































Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





















Cash paid during the period for taxes





$





650













$





650













Cash paid during the period for interest





$





2,323,520













$





2,423,838













Cash paid during the period for operating leases





$





63,084













$





64,055

































Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:





Dividend declared and payable













$













1,315,445





















$













1,287,073













Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable





$





50,000













$





---

































Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:





















Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable









$





427,627













$





213,465

















* At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.



