Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports 2024 Net Income of $5.59 Million, Marking a 2.1% Increase Year-Over-Year

Manhattan Bridge Capital reported a slight increase in net income for 2024 despite a decrease in total revenue.
Quiver AI Summary
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reported a net income of approximately $5,591,000, or $0.49 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2024, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year's net income of $5,476,000, or $0.48 per share. This growth is primarily due to reduced interest expenses, though total revenue decreased by 1.1% to around $9,689,000, attributed to lower loan receivables and origination fees amid a challenging real estate lending environment. The company's operating costs fell by 5.5%, largely due to decreased interest expenses related to their credit line. By the year-end, total shareholders' equity rose to approximately $43.27 million. CEO Assaf Ran noted the difficulties faced in 2024 but expressed confidence in the company's ability to adapt and succeed moving forward.
Potential Positives
- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. reported a net income increase of 2.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting financial stability despite a challenging market environment.
- Total shareholders' equity increased to approximately $43.27 million, indicating a solid financial foundation and growth in company value.
- The company successfully reduced total operating costs by 5.5%, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.
- Interest income from loans grew to approximately $8.05 million, showcasing the company's ability to maintain and even enhance revenue streams from its core business despite market challenges.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a slight increase in net income, total revenue decreased by 1.1%, signaling potential weakness in the company's loan origination activities.
- The company highlighted a "slowdown in new loan originations," which could indicate a challenging market environment and reduced demand for their services.
- The remaining accumulated deficit of $1,238,165 suggests ongoing financial challenges, despite improvements in some areas.
FAQ
What was Manhattan Bridge Capital's net income for 2024?
Manhattan Bridge Capital reported a net income of approximately $5,591,000 or $0.49 per share for 2024.
How did revenue change from 2023 to 2024?
Total revenue slightly decreased from approximately $9,796,000 in 2023 to $9,689,000 in 2024.
What caused the increase in net income in 2024?
The increase in net income was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense.
What type of loans does Manhattan Bridge Capital offer?
The company offers short-term secured loans, often referred to as "hard money" loans, to real estate investors.
How did operating costs change in 2024?
Total operating costs decreased to approximately $4,115,000 in 2024, down from $4,353,000 in 2023.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LOAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LOAN stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOLTIS INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 2,649,589 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,837,963
- PINNACLE WEALTH PLANNING SERVICES, INC. removed 147,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $825,185
- MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 98,238 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $550,142
- WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 64,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $359,526
- TOBIAS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, INC. removed 34,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $189,608
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES, INC added 32,909 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,293
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 30,928 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,199
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq:
LOAN
) (the “Company”) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $5,591,000, or $0.49 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $5,476,000, or $0.48 per share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $115,000, or 2.1%. This increase is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in origination fees.
Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $9,689,000, compared to approximately $9,796,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $107,000, or 1.1%. The decrease in revenue was due to a reduction in loans receivable, period over period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations, partially offset by higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. In 2024, approximately $8,047,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured, real estate loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $7,976,000 in 2023, and approximately $1,642,000 represents origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,820,000 in 2023. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.
Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were approximately $4,115,000, compared to approximately $4,353,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $238,000, or 5.5%. The decrease in operating costs and expenses was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense due to a reduction in amounts borrowed relating to the use of the Company’s credit line, and a reduction in the special bonus to its officers.
As of December 31, 2024, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,265,000, compared to approximately $42,933,000 as of December 31, 2023.
Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “2024 was a risky and ultra challenging year for real estate lenders. The lingering high-interest rate environment weighs down on real estate investors' (our borrowers’) liquidity and profitability. Furthermore, the difference in interest rates between hard money lenders and conventional banks is not always significant enough to make refinancing a viable exit strategy for our loans.”
“During 2024, our underwriting and operational policies were tested like never before and we passed. I hope for continuous passing and a smooth 2025,” added Mr. Ran.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website:
https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com
.
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2024 and 2023
2024
2023
Assets
Loans receivable
$ 65,974,265
$ 73,048,403
Interest and other fees receivable on loans
1,521,033
1,395,905
Cash
178,012
104,222
Cash - restricted
23,750
1,587,773
Other assets
62,080
63,636
Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net
154,039
207,364
Deferred financing costs, net
16,171
27,583
Total assets
$ 67,929,350
$ 76,434,886
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Line of credit
$ 16,427,874
$ 25,152,338
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $96,985 and $172,069, respectively)
5,903,015
5,827,931
Deferred origination fees
568,534
719,019
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
232,236
295,292
Operating lease liability
167,119
220,527
Loan holdback
50,000
---
Dividends payable
1,315,445
1,287,073
Total liabilities
24,664,223
33,502,180
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
---
---
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 and 11,440,651 outstanding, respectively
11,757
11,757
Additional paid-in capital
45,561,941
45,548,876
Less: Treasury stock, at cost - 318,407 and 316,407 shares
(1,070,406)
(1,060,606)
Accumulated deficit
(1,238,165)
(1,567,321)
Total stockholders' equity
43,265,127
42,932,706
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 67,929,350
$ 76,434,886
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Interest income from loans
$ 8,046,560
$ 7,976,232
Origination fees
1,642,081
1,820,024
Total Revenue
9,688,641
9,796,256
Operating costs and expenses:
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
2,337,032
2,525,935
Referral fees
1,847
2,153
General and administrative expenses
1,776,176
1,825,227
Total operating costs and expenses
4,115,055
4,353,315
Income from operations
5,573,586
5,442,941
Other income
18,000
33,880
Income before income tax expense
5,591,586
5,476,821
Income tax expense
(650
)
(650
)
Net income
$ 5,590,936
$ 5,476,171
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:
--Basic
$0.49
$0.48
--Diluted
$0.49
$0.48
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
--Basic
11,438,656
11,469,741
--Diluted
11,438,656
11,469,741
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023
Common Stock
Additional Paid-in
Capital
Treasury Stock
Accumulated Deficit
Totals
Shares
Amount
Shares
Cost
Balance, January 1, 2023
11,757,058
$
11,757
$
45,535,811
262,113
$
(798,939
)
$
(1,885,056
)
$
42,863,573
Purchase of treasury shares
54,294
(261,667
)
(261,667
)
Non-cash compensation
13,065
13,065
Dividends paid
(3,871,363
)
(3,871,363
)
Dividends declared and payable
(1,287,073
)
(1,287,073
)
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023
__________
__________
__________
__________
__________
5,476,171
5,476,171
Balance, December 31, 2023
11,757,058
11,757
45,548,876
316,407
(1,060,606
)
(1,567,321
)
42,932,706
Purchase of treasury shares
2,000
(9,800
)
(9,800
)
Non-cash compensation
13,065
13,065
Dividends paid
(3,946,335
)
(3,946,335
)
Dividends declared and payable
(1,315,445
)
(1,315,445
)
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024
__________
__________
__________
__________
__________
5,590,936
5,590,936
Balance, December 31, 2024
11,757,058
$
11,757
$
45,561,941
318,407
$
(1,070,406
)
$
(1,238,165
)
$
43,265,127
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2024 and 2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
5,590,936
$
5,476,171
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -
Amortization of deferred financing costs
88,664
93,403
Depreciation
4,870
4,057
Non-cash compensation expense
13,065
13,065
Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability
(84
)
1,900
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Interest and other fees receivable on loans
(552,755
)
(245,868
)
Other assets
705
(3,042
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(63,057
)
5,424
Deferred origination fees
(150,485
)
49,891
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,931,859
5,395,001
Cash flows from investing activities:
Issuance of short-term loans
(41,538,217
)
(56,087,911
)
Collections received from loans
49,089,982
57,736,436
Purchase of fixed assets
(4,018
)
(5,085
)
Net cash provided by investing activities
7,547,747
1,643,440
Cash flows from financing activities:
(Repayment of) proceeds from line of credit, net
(8,724,464
)
158,104
Dividends paid
(5,233,408
)
(5,308,231
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(9,800
)
(261,667
)
Deferred financing costs incurred
(2,167
)
(38,192
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(13,969,839
)
(5,449,986
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash
(1,490,233
)
1,588,455
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year*
1,691,995
103,540
Cash and restricted cash, end of year*
$
201,762
$
1,691,995
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid during the period for taxes
$
650
$
650
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
2,323,520
$
2,423,838
Cash paid during the period for operating leases
$
63,084
$
64,055
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:
Dividend declared and payable
$
1,315,445
$
1,287,073
Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable
$
50,000
$
---
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:
Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable
$
427,627
$
213,465
* At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.