Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) announced a profit for second quarter of $1.409 million

The company's bottom line totaled $1.409 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $1.421 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $2.443 million from $2.399 million last year.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.409 Mln. vs. $1.421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.443 Mln vs. $2.399 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.