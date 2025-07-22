Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Q2 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) revealed a profit for second quarter of $1.41 million

The company's bottom line came in at $1.41 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $1.40 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $2.35 million from $2.43 million last year.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.41 Mln. vs. $1.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $2.35 Mln vs. $2.43 Mln last year.

