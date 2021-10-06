Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LOAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.78, the dividend yield is 7.37%.
The previous trading day's last sale of LOAN was $6.78, representing a -15.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.05 and a 64.96% increase over the 52 week low of $4.11.
LOAN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LOAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the loan Dividend History page.
