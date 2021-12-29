Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LOAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LOAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.74, the dividend yield is 8.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOAN was $5.74, representing a -28.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.05 and a 17.38% increase over the 52 week low of $4.89.

LOAN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LOAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43.

