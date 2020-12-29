Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LOAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.47, the dividend yield is 8.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOAN was $5.47, representing a -15.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.48 and a 115.35% increase over the 52 week low of $2.54.

LOAN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LOAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LOAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

