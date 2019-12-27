Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LOAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LOAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.33, the dividend yield is 7.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOAN was $6.33, representing a -5.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.73 and a 14.67% increase over the 52 week low of $5.52.

LOAN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LOAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46.

