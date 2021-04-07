Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LOAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOAN was $6.45, representing a -0.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.47 and a 79.17% increase over the 52 week low of $3.60.

LOAN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). LOAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44.

