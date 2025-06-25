Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares $0.115 Cash Dividend to Shareholders

Manhattan Bridge Capital will pay a cash dividend of $0.115 per share to shareholders on July 15, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.115 per share, as approved by the board on April 17, 2025. This dividend will be distributed to shareholders who are on record as of July 8, 2025, with payments scheduled for July 15, 2025.

Potential Positives

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. is distributing a cash dividend of $0.115 per share, indicating strong financial performance and shareholder returns.

The announcement highlights the company's commitment to rewarding its shareholders, which may enhance investor confidence.

Paying a dividend can attract new investors looking for income-generating investments, potentially increasing demand for the company's shares.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the cash dividend amount announced by Manhattan Bridge Capital?

Manhattan Bridge Capital announced a cash dividend of $0.115 per share.

Who will receive the dividend from Manhattan Bridge Capital?

All shareholders of record on July 8, 2025, will receive the dividend.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025.

What date was the dividend declared by Manhattan Bridge Capital?

The dividend was declared on April 17, 2025.

Which stock exchange is Manhattan Bridge Capital listed on?

Manhattan Bridge Capital is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker LOAN.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LOAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $LOAN stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:





LOAN





) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on April 17, 2025, a cash dividend of $0.115 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on July 8, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.