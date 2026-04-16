Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.27 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.37 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.8% to $2.07 million from $2.27 million last year.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.27 Mln. vs. $1.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $2.07 Mln vs. $2.27 Mln last year.

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