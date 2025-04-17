Stocks
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.115 per Share

April 17, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable on July 15, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which will be distributed to shareholders on record as of July 8, 2025. The payment is scheduled for July 15, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • The declaration of a quarterly dividend demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.
  • Establishing a regular dividend payout may enhance investor confidence and attract new investors seeking income opportunities.
  • The upcoming dividend payment date is clearly communicated, providing transparency and reliability for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Manhattan Bridge Capital?

Manhattan Bridge Capital has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025.

Who is eligible for the Manhattan Bridge Capital dividend?

All shareholders of record on July 8, 2025, will be eligible for the dividend.

What is the significance of the dividend announcement?

The dividend announcement reflects Manhattan Bridge Capital's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Where can I find more information about Manhattan Bridge Capital?

More information can typically be found on Manhattan Bridge Capital's official website or investor relations page.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.


$LOAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $LOAN stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:


LOAN


) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 8, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025.



 



