MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LOAN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL ($LOAN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,407,600 and earnings of $0.12 per share.
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 209,645 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,239,001
- MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 90,296 shares (+324.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $533,649
- CHICAGO PARTNERS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC added 50,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,500
- OLIO FINANCIAL PLANNING added 48,230 shares (+196.3%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $263,818
- ABACUS WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 42,775 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,800
- CARY STREET PARTNERS FINANCIAL LLC removed 38,427 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,103
- WEALTHCARE ADVISORY PARTNERS LLC removed 37,158 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,603
