Manhattan Ball Toys, Sold Exclusively At Target, Recalled

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Toy Company LLC is recalling 'Manhattan Ball' activity toys, which were sold exclusively at Target Stores, citing risks of choking, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC said in a statement.

The recall involves about 22,100 units of 'Manhattan Ball' plastic activity toys, which were manufactured in China. The toy has a hard plastic center ball with 12 soft plastic tubes inserted into the center ball and 7 silicone teethers threaded on the tubes. The products have lot codes of 325700EL or 325700IL, which are printed on the center ball.

The affected products were sold exclusively at Target stores across the nation and online at Target.com from July 2019 through June 2020 for about $10.

According to the agency, the toy's plastic tubes can detach from the center ball and release the small silicone teethers that are threaded on the tubes, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall was initiated after the Minneapolis, Minnesota -based company received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the center ball. Among this, two reports included a silicone teether being separated from the toy. The company also received a report of a child mouthing the silicone teether after it came off.

Consumers are asked to contact Manhattan Toy or return the product to any Target Store for a full refund.

Manhattan Toy in early April had called back about 4,000 units of Musical Lili Llama toys for the same concerns.

Chicago, Illinois-based Contigo USA in February called back around 5.7 million of already recalled kids Water Bottles, due to issues with the replaced lids.

Further, Rong Shing Trading NY Inc. in mid June recalled certain Xi Zhi Liang Konjac powder Fruit Jelly Cups, citing choking risks to children.

