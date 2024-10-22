Manhattan Associates raises FY24 EPS view to $4.60-$4.62 from $4.22-$4.30

Consensus $4.28. Narrows FY24 revenue view to $1.039B-$1.041B from $1.03B-$1.044B, consensus $1.04B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MANH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.