Manhattan Associates raises FY24 EPS view to $4.60-$4.62 from $4.22-$4.30

Consensus $4.28. Narrows FY24 revenue view to $1.039B-$1.041B from $1.03B-$1.044B, consensus $1.04B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MANH:
- Manhattan Associates reports Q3 EPS $1.35, consensus $1.06
- Manhattan Associates management to meet virtually with Loop Capital
- Manhattan Associates price target raised to $304 from $263 at Baird
- MANH Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Manhattan Associates price target raised to $310 from $275 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.