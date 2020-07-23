Manhattan Associates Raises Full-year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) said, for 2020, the company now projects adjusted EPS in a range of $1.53 to $1.59, up from prior guidance range $1.50 to $1.58. Total revenue is now estimated in a range of $554 million to $570 million, revised from prior guidance of $541 million to $565 million.

Second quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share was $0.40 compared to $0.42, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.34, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter consolidated total revenue was $135.6 million, compared to $154.3 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $127.34 million for the quarter.

