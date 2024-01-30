Manhattan Associates Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $48.7 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $37.9 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $64.2 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $238.3 million from $198.1 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $48.7 Mln. vs. $37.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $238.3 Mln vs. $198.1 Mln last year.

