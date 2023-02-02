Manhattan Associates Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $37.9 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $20.6 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $51.0 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $198.1 million from $171.5 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $37.9 Mln. vs. $20.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $198.1 Mln vs. $171.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.