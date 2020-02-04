Manhattan Associates Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) reported that its fourth-quarter net income decreased to $16.76 million or $0.26 per share from $25.92 million or $0.40 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.40, compared to $0.46 in the prior year.

Consolidated total revenue grew to $152.9 million from $144.4 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share and revenues of $147.58 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

