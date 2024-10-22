Manhattan Associates Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $63.78 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $49.42 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $83.37 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $266.68 million from $238.44 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $63.78 Mln. vs. $49.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $266.68 Mln vs. $238.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.62 Full year revenue guidance: $1,039 - $1,041 Mln

