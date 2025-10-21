Manhattan Associates Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $58.63 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $63.78 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $82.63 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $275.79 million from $266.68 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.63 Mln. vs. $63.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $275.79 Mln vs. $266.68 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 - $4.97 Full year revenue guidance: $1,073 - $1,077 Bln

