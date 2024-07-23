Manhattan Associates Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $52.77 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $39.62 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $73.3 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $265.3 million from $231 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.08-$3.16 Full year revenue guidance: $1.036-$1.044 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.