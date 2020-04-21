Manhattan Associates Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) reported first quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $0.40 compared to $0.41, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter consolidated total revenue was $153.9 million, compared to $148.4 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter.

"We are seeing some shifts in the expected timing of deal closings from Q2 to the second half of the year and delays of some of our services projects. But in general, we are not seeing cancelations," said Manhattan Associates CEO Eddie Capel.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.58, revised from previous guidance of $1.53 to $1.60. Total revenue is now anticipated to be in a range of $541 million to $565 million, revised from prior guidance range of $644 million to $656 million.

