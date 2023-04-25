Manhattan Associates Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $38.8 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $30.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $50.1 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $221.0 million from $179.0 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $38.8 Mln. vs. $30.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $221.0 Mln vs. $179.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85-$2.91 Full year revenue guidance: $856-$864 mln

