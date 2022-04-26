Manhattan Associates Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $30.6 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $22.6 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $38.2 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $179.0 million from $156.9 million last year.

Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $30.6 Mln. vs. $22.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $179.0 Mln vs. $156.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.14-$2.22 Full year revenue guidance: $720-$727 mln

