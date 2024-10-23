News & Insights

Manhattan Associates price target raised to $315 from $285 at DA Davidson

October 23, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Manhattan Associates (MANH) to $315 from $285 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results demonstrated sustained strength in demand, a healthy initial 2025 RPO parameter, and consistent execution, while its initial 2025 revenue and margin parameters leave considerable room for upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

