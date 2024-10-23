Manhattan Associates price target raised to $315 from $285 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Manhattan Associates (MANH) to $315 from $285 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results demonstrated sustained strength in demand, a healthy initial 2025 RPO parameter, and consistent execution, while its initial 2025 revenue and margin parameters leave considerable room for upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
- Manhattan Associates price target lowered to $303 from $304 at Baird
- Closing Bell Movers: Starbucks falls 4% on negative pre-announcement
- Manhattan Associates down 7% afterhours at $272 after Q3 results
- Manhattan Associates raises FY24 EPS view to $4.60-$4.62 from $4.22-$4.30
- Manhattan Associates reports Q3 EPS $1.35, consensus $1.06
