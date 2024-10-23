News & Insights

Manhattan Associates price target lowered to $303 from $304 at Baird

October 23, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Manhattan Associates (MANH) to $303 from $304 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm noted 3Q24 experienced more pronounced deal lumpiness than 2Q24, leading to RPO “bookings” below estimates and narrowing in FY24 revenue guidance on reduced Services outlook into 4Q24.

