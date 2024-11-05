Manhattan Associates participates in a conference call with DA Davidson

Analyst Luria holds a takeaway conference call with management following a small group product demo on November 8 at 11 am hosted by DA Davidson. Webcast Link
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MANH:
- Manhattan Associates price target raised to $305 from $255 at Raymond James
- Manhattan Associates price target raised to $315 from $285 at DA Davidson
- Manhattan Associates price target lowered to $303 from $304 at Baird
- Closing Bell Movers: Starbucks falls 4% on negative pre-announcement
- Manhattan Associates down 7% afterhours at $272 after Q3 results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.