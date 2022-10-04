Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) jumps 3.9% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 199% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 12% gain in the last three months.

Since the stock has added US$316m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Manhattan Associates managed to grow its earnings per share at 1.6% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 71.67.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:MANH Earnings Per Share Growth October 4th 2022

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Manhattan Associates returned a loss of 11% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 19%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 24% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Manhattan Associates .

