Is Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Manhattan Associates (MANH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Manhattan Associates is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 617 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Manhattan Associates is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANH's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MANH has returned about 18.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 17.4%. As we can see, Manhattan Associates is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AudioEye (AEYE). The stock has returned 352% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AudioEye's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 45%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Manhattan Associates belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.6% this year, meaning that MANH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, AudioEye falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 140 stocks and is ranked #99. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.4%.

Manhattan Associates and AudioEye could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

