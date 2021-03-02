Manhattan Associates (MANH) Soars 5.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Manhattan Associates MANH shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $129.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Manhattan extended its rally for the second straight day, driven by optimism over its outlook for 2021. The company is benefiting from strong demand for its cloud computing solutions. Rapid adoption of Manhattan’s cloud-based Active Warehouse Management solution is a key catalyst. The company’s strong pipeline bookings also reflect benefits of a robust portfolio.

Price and Consensus

This business software company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20%. Revenues are expected to be $143.7 million, down 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Manhattan Associates,the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 20.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MANH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.