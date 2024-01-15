Manhattan Associates (MANH), Shopify Partner to Aid Retailers

Manhattan Associates MANH has chosen Shopify’s SHOP commerce platform to help retailers create a world-class unified omnichannel shopping experience.



Manhattan Associates intends to combine its omnichannel order management solution with Shopify’s commerce platform to help enterprises deliver incomparable customer experiences at every step of the sales journey.



The combined solution will also incorporate MANH’s post-purchase customer service tools, such as digital self-service solutions that offer today's consumers the visibility, flexibility, and convenience they require.



Manhattan Associates and Shopify intend to provide unmatched visibility and the industry’s leading end-to-end online shopping experience to their first joint customer, Nautica, a SPARC Group brand. This will help SPARC boost sales, reduce shipping costs, have fewer returns, and improve profit margins.



Manhattan Associates’ software, platform technology, and experience help drive profitability for its customers.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manhattan Associates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manhattan Associates, Inc. Quote

Manhattan Associates’ Clientele & Partnerships Drive Growth

The company is riding on an expanding clientele and a strong partner base. These are expected to drive top-line growth in the near term. Currently, Manhattan Associates, is serving more than 1200 customers globally.



Manhattan Active Order Management offers comprehensive solutions for efficient order coordination, unified order visibility, intelligent inventory allocation, and distributed order fulfillment.



The company’s diverse portfolio of customized problem-solving solutions helps clients from different domains like food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharma, retail, wholesale, and more.



In the past year, Manhattan Associates’ shares have returned 72.1% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 45.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manhattan Associates’ fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $914.47 million, indicating 19.2% growth year over year.



The consensus mark for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



As part of expanding its partner base, MANH has partnered with companies like Alphabet GOOG, Zebra Technologies ZBRA, Veridian, Cognizant, NCS Partners, Accenture, Deloitte and more.



It has collaborated with Google Cloud to produce unique cloud technology capabilities, enhancing the scalability, availability, and reliability of its software-as-a-service, enabling clients to deliver exceptional shopping experiences in the store, online, and everywhere in between.



The company has partnered with Zebra Technologies to utilize the latter’s extensive portfolio of marking and printing technologies, including RFID and real-time location solutions, and to help customers take smarter business actions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.