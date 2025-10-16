Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates (MANH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. Revenues are expected to be $271.32 million, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Manhattan Associates metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Cloud subscriptions' to come in at $104.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Maintenance' will likely reach $31.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Hardware' of $6.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should arrive at $126.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Software license' will reach $1.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -55.7% year over year.

Shares of Manhattan Associates have demonstrated returns of -7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MANH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.