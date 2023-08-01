Manhattan Associates (MANH) Price Target Increased by 15.68% to 213.18

The average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) has been revised to 213.18 / share. This is an increase of 15.68% from the prior estimate of 184.28 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 176.75 to a high of 241.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.84% from the latest reported closing price of 190.62 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.37%, an increase of 18.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 74,136K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Invesco holds 3,825K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 19.40% over the last quarter.
Alliancebernstein holds 3,510K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 14.85% over the last quarter.
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,738K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 13.45% over the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,451K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares, representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 46.38% over the last quarter.
Brown Capital Management holds 2,094K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares, representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 2.37% over the last quarter.
Manhattan Associates Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.
Additional reading:
- Manhattan Associates Reports Record Revenue and Earnings RPO Bookings Increase 38% over Prior Year on Strong Demand Company Raises 2023 Full-Year Guidance
- Manhattan Associates Reports Record First Quarter Results RPO Bookings Increase 42% over Prior Year on Strong Demand Company Raises 2023 Full-Year Guidance
- Amended Bylaws of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (as amended effective March 8, 2023)
- Form of Manhattan Associates, Inc. Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement for Employees
- Form of Manhattan Associates, Inc. Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement for Non-Employee Directors
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.