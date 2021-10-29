Manhattan Associates (MANH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Manhattan Associates (MANH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 18.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $183.13 in the previous session. Manhattan Associates has gained 72.2% since the start of the year compared to the 25.2% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 39.6% return for the Zacks Computer - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 26, 2021, Manhattan Associates reported EPS of $0.71 versus consensus estimate of $0.54 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.16%.

For the current fiscal year, Manhattan Associates is expected to post earnings of $2.06 per share on $654.51 million in revenues. This represents a 17.05% change in EPS on a 11.62% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2 per share on $704.03 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -2.59% and 7.57%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Manhattan Associates may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Manhattan Associates has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 88.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 116.3X versus its peer group's average of 28.1X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Manhattan Associates currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Manhattan Associates meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Manhattan Associates shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.