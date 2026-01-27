Manhattan Associates Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $51.95 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $48.01 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manhattan Associates Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.31 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $270.38 million from $255.80 million last year.

Manhattan Associates Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

