Manhattan Associates down 7% afterhours at $272 after Q3 results

16:40 EDT Manhattan Associates (MANH) down 7% afterhours at $272 after Q3 results
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MANH:
- Manhattan Associates raises FY24 EPS view to $4.60-$4.62 from $4.22-$4.30
- Manhattan Associates reports Q3 EPS $1.35, consensus $1.06
- Manhattan Associates management to meet virtually with Loop Capital
- Manhattan Associates price target raised to $304 from $263 at Baird
- MANH Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.