Manhattan Associates CFO Dennis Story To Retire; Linda Pinne To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) said Chief Financial Officer Dennis Story will retire effective March 31, 2026, after nearly 20 years with the company.

Linda Pinne will succeed Story as senior vice president and chief financial officer, as well as chief accounting officer and treasurer. Story will remain with the company as an advisor to the CEO through the end of 2026 to support a transition.

Story has served as CFO since 2006 and played a key role in the company's growth, during which revenue and operating cash flow increased significantly and market capitalization expanded substantially.

Pinne has more than 20 years of experience with Manhattan Associates and currently serves as senior vice president, global corporate controller and chief accounting officer.

