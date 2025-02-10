News & Insights

Manhattan Associates CEO Eddie Capel To Retire, Eric Clark To Succeed; Stock Down

February 10, 2025 — 10:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Monday announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Capel has decided to retire from the position, effective February 12.

He will assume the role of Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, assisting with the CEO transition and special projects.

Eric Clark, currently CEO of NTT Data North America, will succeed Capel and join Manhattan's Board.

MANH is currently trading at $189.51, down 6.82 percent or $13.71 on the Nasdaq.

