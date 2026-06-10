MANH Pushes Deeper Into a Cloud-First Model: Buy or Hold the Stock?

Manhattan Associates MANH is deepening its commitment to a cloud-first model built on the Manhattan Active platform, with cloud subscription revenue serving as the primary growth engine. While the structural transition looks promising, near-term operational disruption and macro caution make this a stock to hold — or stay away from — in the near term.

MANH Setup in 2026: Resilient but Not Risk-Free

MANH shares carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a setup that is structurally sound but carries meaningful execution risk. After a strong first quarter, the company raised full-year guidance, targeting total revenue of $1.147 billion to $1.157 billion and a cloud revenue midpoint of $495 million, implying 21% growth. The adjusted operating margin midpoint was raised to 35%, with quarterly targets of 34.7% in the second quarter, 36.9% in the third, and 36.1% in the fourth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Management maintained a conservative posture for the back half, citing macro volatility and foreign exchange variability. A June 2026 workforce reduction of approximately 6% of global headcount — expected to generate $7 million to $9 million in second-quarter restructuring charges — adds near-term uncertainty, even as the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook and framed the action as a strategic priority reset.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manhattan Associates, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manhattan Associates, Inc. Quote

Manhattan Associates' Business Mix and Platform Strategy

Manhattan's strategy is organized around the cloud-native Manhattan Active platform spanning Supply Chain Execution, Omnichannel Commerce, and Supply Chain Planning. At its Momentum 2026 conference in May, the company unveiled Sightline, a capability within ActivePlanning that surfaces the reasoning behind AI-driven forecasts in plain business language, and Manhattan Marketplace, a shared engine for deploying supply chain and commerce AI agents. These releases reflect a deliberate move toward deeper AI integration — positioning the platform against broader competitors. SAP continues building its Joule AI assistant alongside S/4HANA, reporting cloud revenue growth of 19–27% at constant currencies in its own first quarter, while Salesforce, CRM is aggressively expanding its Agentforce platform into commerce and order management workflows, with Agentforce ARR surpassing $1.2 billion as of its most recent quarter — presenting an increasingly credible alternative for enterprise customers evaluating omnichannel platforms.

MANH Q1 Results: Cloud Growth and RPO Momentum

First-quarter 2026 results were the clearest near-term positive. Cloud subscription revenue rose 24.2% year over year to $117.1 million, while remaining performance obligations climbed to $2.35 billion as of March 31, 2026 — up 24% year over year from $2.23 billion at year-end 2025. Operating cash flow grew 12% to $84 million, and deferred revenue increased 20% to $356 million. However, management acknowledged that the quarter included non-recurring items — one-time catch-up overage fees and unusually low churn — and guided the back half conservatively as a result. Quarter-to-quarter normalization is a real consideration for near-term investors.

Manhattan Associates' Cloud Transition Creates Runway

Only 23% of Manhattan's on-premises customers have converted or begun migrating to cloud-native deployments, implying a significant runway of incremental subscription growth from the existing base. Early results from Active Agents — Manhattan's agentic AI offering — have shown measurable outcomes in pilots, including improvements in order cycle times and reductions in supply chain exceptions. Oracle ORCL is pursuing a parallel agentic strategy with coordinated AI agent teams across its Fusion Cloud SCM suite, introduced in April 2026, competing directly for the same enterprise decision-making layer. Salesforce is investing heavily in the same territory, with its Agentforce platform processing 3.8 billion agentic work units to date and its Commerce Cloud deepening retail order management capabilities — a direct overlap with Manhattan's Omnichannel Commerce suite. The migration opportunity at Manhattan remains intact, but the competitive environment for wallet share is tightening from multiple directions.

MANH Offsets: Macro Caution and Services Utilization Risk

Despite the momentum, structural headwinds are real. License revenue fell 76% year over year, and maintenance revenue declined 4.8%, creating a combined 4.4-percentage-point drag on total revenue growth for 2026. Services revenue guidance stands at a modest 3% growth, yet the company added approximately 120 forward-deployed engineers in the first quarter with another 70 positions pending — a hiring surge that introduces utilization risk if billable velocity does not keep pace. The June workforce reduction adds further uncertainty heading into the second half. Foreign exchange variability remains a watch item given Manhattan’s international operation, and large-deal timing can produce non-linear quarterly prints. SAP's SAP broad global customer base and Oracle's deep ERP infrastructure footprint each offer cross-sell advantages in accounts where Manhattan's suite does not fully extend, and the broader market softness in enterprise software — reflected in Salesforce shares falling approximately 33% year-to-date in 2026 — is a reminder that cloud momentum alone does not insulate stocks from macro and sentiment headwinds.

Manhattan Associates' Takeaway for Long-Term Investors

MANH's cloud transition is structurally sound, and rising remaining performance obligations alongside an expanding AI product portfolio support long-term confidence. However, second-quarter restructuring charges, normalizing first-quarter tailwinds, macro and foreign exchange caution, and intensifying competition from Oracle, SAP, and other well-capitalized enterprise software peers all argue for caution in the near term. Investors are better served holding current positions rather than adding exposure until second-quarter execution clarity emerges.

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