Mangoceuticals Surges 40% In Morning Trade

June 08, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (MGRX) are rallying more than 40% Thursday morning after the company signed a deal with BarStool Sports to engage as a new sponsor for Barstool Sports' "Only Stans" podcast.

"This is a wildly popular podcast with a massive audience that resonates especially well with our target market," stated MGRX Co-Founder and CEO, Jacob Cohen.

Mangoceuticals develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform.

MGRX is at $2.1087, has been trading in the range of $0.8600 - $4.3700 in the last 52 weeks.

